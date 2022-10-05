New date for Panboola Wetlands birthday celebrations

The wet weather is proving too much for our local wetlands at Panboola where 20th birthday celebrations have been postponed.
Panboola project coordinator Michelle Richmond said they had made the decision to postpone the event planned for Sunday, October 6 as the weather forecast for was not looking great.
"It would be a shame to go ahead with it and then with up to 50mm of rain forecast for Sunday no one would turn up and the site would most likely be underwater, or at least very soggy," Ms Richmond said.
The event is being moved to Sunday, November 6 in the hope that two decades of community devotion and volunteerism to the wetlands can be celebrated in less soggy conditions.
The plan is that between 9am and 2pm a range of activities will be on offer including performances by Fling Theatre and the Stonewave Taiko Drummers, music, face painting and creative workshops and exhibitions.
"Panboola now enjoys over 50,000 visitors each year and we are incredibly proud of the role the wetlands play in strengthening our community, and our environment," Ms Richmond said.
Food will be available for purchase with Marine Merimbula Rescue providing a barbecue, the CWA providing sweet treats and Billy and Bloom offering a range of tea and coffee.
A special "Story Tree" will take place at 10am where literary lovers including Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from their favourite writings, and artist Lorna Crane will exhibit her nature inspired textile works.
Local artists will lead two workshops on the day. Terri Tuckwell, an experienced muralist and set-painter, is providing an opportunity for young people to learn about the process of creating a large scale mural artwork, whilst Hilary Peterson will be conducting a workshop using frottage, paint and stencilling to create a "Memory of Panboola".
"We look forward to celebrating all of Panboola's achievements with our community, and hope to see you there on Sunday, November 6," Ms Richmond said.
For more information and workshop bookings visit https://www.panboola.com/anniversary
