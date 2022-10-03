Pambula's Op Shop is celebrating some pretty impressive milestones, in time, financially and in terms of its volunteers who endlessly sort through the things that we no longer want.
All the profits from the Op Shop go to aged care home, Imlay House, where it is spent for the good of the residents.
Set up in 1982, the Op Shop is celebrating 40 years of donations to Imlay House. In the first 30 years they were proud to announce they had raised $1m but in the last 10 years, donations have clocked up $600,000.
The Op Shop has over 100 volunteers to call upon for both the front desk and the back room where incoming doinations are sorted.
READ ALSO:
Alison Jenkins has been volunteering since 2000 and said they have never had a shortage of volunteers. However she is surpassed by Wendy Griffin who has been volunteering at the Op Shop for 32 years and Ruth Umback for 27 years.
Both Wendy and Ruth have spent most of their time in the back room where the donations come in to be assessed. It can be very much a mixed bag, literally.
"We've had some odd things including a dirty nappy and a pack of pasta in the donations," Alison said.
"But I was very excited the other day when a tourist came in and wanted to buy a china figure of Atlas with the world on his shoulders for $30.
"He said he was going to tell his friends he had won it and actually gave us $40, Alison said.
Wendy said sometimes some of the things in bags were not so nice to unpack.
"We have to treat them with care when we unpack but then sometimes they're all nicely folded and ironed," Wendy said.
While the Op Shop has many interesting items, it is known for it's china and glassware which somehow gravitates towards Pambula.
Alison said they sometimes got deceased estates with a lot of interesting old glassware and china, "stuff that people no longer want".
For both Ruth and Wendy, the Op Shop has become part of their lives, something they share as friends, to "help a good cause".
And they do still get tempted to buy something when they turn out a bag and see an interesting item.
However they are all keen to remind people that Op Shops are not free dumping grounds and if you wouldn't wear that item you're thinking of donating, down the street yourself, then nor would anyone else.
Until October 15, and to encourage everyone to support the Op Shop, many items are half price as part of the 40 year celebration.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.