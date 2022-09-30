Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Grab a free sausage sizzle at the picnic between 10am and 4pm at Towamba Hall and Sportsground and have a chat to your local RFS members about how to get ready for the summer bushfire season. Regeneration Roadtrip will also be visiting and holding campfire sing-a-longs, story time, and games. Artist from the project will provide a workshop on glazing ceramic tiles - an add on from an earlier workshop held in the community. The tiles will then become part of an installation at Towamba Hall .

