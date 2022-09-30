Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Regeneration Roadtrip launch
September 30
Regeneration Roadtrip is a multi-arts interactive journey from Canberra to the Far South Coast which will launch in our region at Mogareeka Inlet in Tathra on September 30. There will be an unveiling of the Tathra Boat Shrines featuring a special site-responsive performance and a reading. Following this, from 6pm - 8pm at Navigate Arts in Tanja will be the launch of exhibition 'Mortal Coils and Walking Shadows', featuring stunning music.
Jiggly Jellyfish Paint and Sip
September 30
Ever wanted to try the new trend of grabbing some friends and heading over to a painting and drinking event. Thanks to Eden Paint and Sip you can now attend their first night time session. Hosted at the Eden Log Cabin and starting a 7pm, everything is included, paint kit, wine and nibbles. Book via their Facebook page: Eden Paint & Sip. Grab a crew and join an Eden Paint & Sip session for some great fun.
Towamba RFS Family Picnic and Get Ready Day
October 2
Grab a free sausage sizzle at the picnic between 10am and 4pm at Towamba Hall and Sportsground and have a chat to your local RFS members about how to get ready for the summer bushfire season. Regeneration Roadtrip will also be visiting and holding campfire sing-a-longs, story time, and games. Artist from the project will provide a workshop on glazing ceramic tiles - an add on from an earlier workshop held in the community. The tiles will then become part of an installation at Towamba Hall .
Oktoberfest
October 2
Bring your Lederhosens and Dirndls to dress up and celebrate Oktoberfest with the staff at Fig Cafe and Bar in Eden. There will be German food and beer as well as some choice tunes. Prizes will be given out for the best dressed. Bookings essential. Call 64961475 to book your table. Owners of the Fig Cafe invite everyone to come out and socialise for the event.
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
Eternity Festival
October 16
Hosted by Clean Energy for Eternity, a day full of music across two stages at Lawrence Park, Tathra. Neil Murray, Surg, Jumans Being, One Gernation, Lucky, Sam Stevenson, Reckless, Triply and The Figmentz. Gates open 11am, music from 12-9pm.Proceeds to go towards solar panels and batteries for four RFS Sheds throughout the area.
