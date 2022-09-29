5 Mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account

Regardless of your business structure, you can benefit from opening a business bank account. Picture supplied

One of the first things you should do when running a business is to open a business bank account. Having a dedicated bank account for your business will make it easier to separate your personal finances from your company's finances.



This is especially essential for sole traders and self-employed workers, but regardless of your business structure, you can benefit from opening a business bank account.

Unfortunately, with the countless available banking services in the market, it's easy to make mistakes and choose the wrong option that matches your business needs. To avoid this, here are the mistakes you should avoid when opening a business bank account, particularly if you're planning to set up a US dollar account:

1. Choosing the wrong bank

When opening a business bank account, you must remember that not all banks are the same, and some don't offer the features you're looking for. Other banks even have strict limitations on what they'll allow new business owners to take out in terms of business credit.

Another thing you should watch out for is the bank's reputation and years of service. Check whether or not the bank is known and new to ensure your money's protection. So, make sure your chosen bank is trustworthy and has been in the bank industry for several years.

You can always read reviews online or ask around if you're unsure about your choice. Reading positive and negative reviews about your preferred banks will help you choose wisely.

2. Providing inaccurate information

Every bank requires different information about a business and its proprietor. However, most business owners tend to make mistakes by providing inaccurate information when opening a business bank account. If you don't want to regret and avoid headaches in the future, it's crucial to check the requirements first before you proceed.

In many cases, you'll need to provide an identification card, tax-related information, and other financial information before you can open a business bank account. If you don't understand some requirements, it's best to ask a bank employee to assist you. This way, you can avoid missing information and provide accurate details only.

3. Not setting up check signing authority

The other mistake most business owners make when opening a business bank account is not setting up a check signing authority. It's vital to have employees or business partners authorised to perform business bank transactions. If you don't set up your check signing authority from the start, you'll find it difficult to make transactions through checks.

To prevent inconveniences and hassles, determine the right individuals who need the check signing authority. For example, do you need double signatures for checks above a certain amount, or do you want it for all checks? The answer to this question may depend on how you run your company's finance operations.

4. Selecting the wrong bank account type

With the numerous bank account types available in every bank, you must choose the type with services and features suitable for your unique business needs. For instance, if you're a small business owner, you might need a business checking account, business credit card, and business savings account.

Most banks want business owners as their clients and often provide special offers, such as lower rates, no fees, and enhanced terms.

However, avoid signing up for too much or too little. For example, never get an online-only bank account if you want to deposit cash regularly. You shouldn't also sign up for a costly business services account for processing your credit card payments.



Instead, choose other cheaper payment processing options online. Depending on your needs, you can start with the basic services first and avail more options as your business grows.

5. Not checking banking fees

Another common mistake to avoid when setting up a business bank account is not checking banking fees. As mentioned, every bank is different, and not all have the same charges. For example, banks widely vary in terms of minimum monthly balances. Once you forget about this, you might face a monetary penalty when the month ends.

You must also understand the monthly maintenance fees often deducted from your account. It's essential to ask if there's something you can do to waive extra charges, like making a huge money transfer to your account.

In a typical bank, you can do a particular number of withdrawals every month. Once you exceed the bank's acceptable withdrawals, there might be a penalty.

