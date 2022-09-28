Eden's annual whale festival returns after two year hiatus

Eden's beloved three-day whale festival is back after a two year hiatus and it has brought a great range of family-friendly entertainment for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
Eden whale festival communications manager Emma Godfredson said the organising committee was "excited to bring the festival back to town".
"We've had plenty of time to think and prepare and we've also shifted our focus back onto celebrating the migration of the whales as much as possible, since it's a really unique aspect to the Sapphire Coast, especially in Eden," she said.
The festival will kick off at the Eden Welcome Centre in Snug Cove on October 7 with a welcome to country delivered by BJ Cruse and smoking ceremony by Nathan Lygon.
Lana Wills, chair of Eden Tourism Inc. will be the MC at the event welcoming the two guest speakers, Lyn Hughes the author of Mr Carver's Whale and wildlife scientist Dr Vanessa Pirotta.
In the evening, the welcome centre will turn into an exclusive foodie event titled 'A Taste of Abalone'. Delivered by the Abalone Industry Association of New South Wales, this unique culinary experience will allow guests to experience abalone in eight different ways.
Ms Godfredson said apart from the exclusive gourmet tickets to the abalone dinner the rest of the weekend offered a range of free, accessible and inclusive activities for "everyone to get involved with".
Day two of the festival is set to be the biggest day, with lots going on from theatrical and musical performances to a seafood paella demonstration by celebrity chef Miguel Maestre from Channel 10s The Living Room.
"It's exciting to have somebody with such a big personality come to town and give us a cooking demonstration using all of our local seafood," Ms Godfredson said.
Market stalls will be spread across the streets with a great selection of information stalls this year, including Port Authority of NSW, ORRCA, National Parks & Wildlife and Fisheries.
There will also be chainsaw sculpting by Rob Bast, the spectacular kite display and an impressive sand sculpture on Aslings Beach created by Sandstrom Events.
"It's going to be an interactive event where people can see them build it on Saturday and then do a workshop with them on Sunday," Ms Godfredson said.
Unfortunately the festival committee was unable to go ahead with their traditional street parade, however they're hoping to bring it back next year.
The last day of the festival will include a ORRCA Whale Rescue Training Workshop, SKIFF boat trials and a Cultural Whale Experience featuring the Duurunu Miru dancers.
The Cultural Whale Experience will begin at 11:30am in Sunday October 9 at Cocora Beach.
The program will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, a Dance Performance and a local speaker to highlight the rich cultural history of this place as well as the ancient and special cultural connections the Yuin people have to whales.
To find out more about the Eden Whale Festival, what is happening when and the particulars visit their website at: edenwhalefestival.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
