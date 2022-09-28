Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden's annual whale festival returns after two year hiatus

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Whale Festival: Author Lyn Hughes will be one of the guest speakers at the opening event. Photo supplied

Eden's beloved three-day whale festival is back after a two year hiatus and it has brought a great range of family-friendly entertainment for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.