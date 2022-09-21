Uncle Ossie's talk about Indigenous youth with Queen Elizabeth in the late 80s

Uncle Ossie Cruse has dedicated more than 50 years of his life advocating for Indigenous rights and one of his highlights was putting issues forward to Queen Elizabeth on one of her visits to Australia in the late 1980s.
Uncle Ossie recalled that the Queen had shown a keen interest and concern in how young Indigenous persons were faring with the racism that was still "rife in the country".
"The Queen was out here on a special occasion and she wanted to meet with Indigenous people and talk about issues that mattered to us," he said.
"She was a very kind and loving person and she was very interested in what I had to say, we had a good talk."
READ ALSO:
Uncle Ossie said he had made the most of his 15 minutes with the Queen, telling her about the projects he had been putting in place for youth to break down racism. One of those being the Jigamy Youth Multipurpose Camp which had been established since the early 1970s.
"We had developed a multipurpose camp for young people to come together so they could see there was no difference between each other," he said.
Uncle Ossie explained that the racism was mostly prevalent in adults so they had focused on working with kids.
Uncle Ossie said the Queen had shown a great interest in the projects he mentioned.
"Like anybody, I was so happy to be in that position to be able to talk to her and she was very interested," he said.
READ ALSO:
Uncle Ossie recalled that the Queen had a very respectful approach, without giving off the impression that she was more important than others.
"I don't think she was anything else but a person that had interest and respect for others, even though she was Queen, she was interested and kind to her subjects," he said.
Uncle Ossie was chairman of the NSW Aboriginal Advisory Council at the time and he recalled his meeting with the Queen at Parliament house in Canberra had been organised by his friend Neville Bonner.
Mr Bonner was the Senator for Queensland at the time and also happened to be the first Aboriginal Australian to become a member of the Parliament of Australia.
Uncle Ossie said the other important moments that stood out to him from his time as chairman of the NSW Aboriginal advisory council, during that the late 80s was the "attitude of senior public servants".
"There were some really beautiful people and they were really concerned and sympathetic to the cause of doing things right," he said.
Uncle Ossie said while it was hard to believe it, back in those days the Indigenous community still suffered from racial segregation, so the actions and respect of the Queen and senior public servants had been special and something to remember.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.