Uncle Ossie's talk about Indigenous youth with Queen Elizabeth in the late 80s

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:41am, first published September 21 2022 - 5:00am
Elder Uncle Ossie Cruse visits Uluru for the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in 2017.

Uncle Ossie Cruse has dedicated more than 50 years of his life advocating for Indigenous rights and one of his highlights was putting issues forward to Queen Elizabeth on one of her visits to Australia in the late 1980s.

