Far South Coast soccer grand final a success for the Eden Killer Whales

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:56am, first published 6:00am
It was a day of successes for the Eden Killer Whales Soccer Club with their under 12s winning against Mallacoota and their women's continued streak as competition premiers since 2017.

