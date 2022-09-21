It was a day of successes for the Eden Killer Whales Soccer Club with their under 12s winning against Mallacoota and their women's continued streak as competition premiers since 2017.
Eden Killer Whales Club president Debbie Heron said the women's grand final against the Wolumla Tigers had been one of the toughest contests they'd had yet.
"It was a tough battle on Sunday and Wolumla definitely brought their A game," she said.
Ms Heron said by halftime neither team had scored at all and the Eden Killer Whales only just managed to score in the last 15 minutes of the game.
"You couldn't have gotten much closer than that, the conditions were really tough too, it was hot and windy and we knew we really needed to get the job done," she said.
Ms Heron said their winning goal had been scored by young soccer star Charlie Mitchell.
Ms Heron said it had been a very "moving day" with all kinds of emotions running through the team.
There was nostalgia over the game coinciding with the 25-year anniversary since the first women's football game was played on the Far South Coast.
"My husband Mark was the coach for the first women's team in '97 and he was our coach this year again, so we were pretty excited to win on Sunday," she said.
Ms Heron said there had been three original players from the Eden Killer Whales women's 1997 team, Karen McCamish the goal keeper, Amber Seckhold and herself.
"We shaped a pretty good team right from the very start," she said.
Ms Heron said the team also tried their best to "pull together a win for Amber", who recently lost her brother but still turned up for the game "being the club legend that she is".
Ms Heron said at the end of the women's match against Wolumla, the Tigers had been the first to head over to Amber and wrap her up in a team hug.
"The Wolumla girls just got around her and gave her some love, it was a really touching moment to see them show her that respect straight after they'd lost the game," she said.
Ms Heron said it had been a "very special day for our club".
"Our kids teams were amazing and we haven't had three teams compete in the grand final for a very long time, I would say probably 20 years," she said.
Ms Heron said their younger players had given it their best efforts on the field too, with the under 12s winning 4-2 against Mallacoota and the under 14s losing to the Bega team 3-1.
"As a president I'm supper happy and proud of all my teams in the club, everything is going really well for the killer whales at the moment," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
