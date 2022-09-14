Magnet
Eden claims SCAFL division two, girls' premierships in successful night out

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:05am
The men's Eden Whalers team win against Narooma Lions' B team at the grand final in Merimbula on September 9, 2022. Picture supplied by Eden Whalers

Eden Whalers have come away from the 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL with two grand final wins on Friday and an overall "great team effort" for the season.

