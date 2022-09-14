Eden Whalers have come away from the 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL with two grand final wins on Friday and an overall "great team effort" for the season.
The men's Eden Whalers team faced Narooma's B-team in the division two grand final at Berrambool Oval, in Merimbula on Friday night September 9.
Whalers president Liam Wilkinson said the game had initially looked to be more in the favour of the Lions, however the third quarter surprisingly turned things around for the Whalers.
"They had the upper hand in the first two quarters, which caught us a little off guard but in the third quarter we had some changes which led to people changing positions that they hadn't been in all year," he said.
"Some of them just clicked and the boys gelled and we got in the lead."
The incredibly close game saw Eden win 5.9 (39) to Narooma B's 5.6 (36).
Wilkinson said the grounds had been wet for the game which had made the game more difficult for players overall.
"It was hard to score points in those conditions and during the third quarter I thought we just had to work hard to push through and that's what everyone did, even the injured players pushed on," he said.
The second win celebrated by the Eden Whalers also happened on Friday, with the under 15 girls winning a strong game against the Bermagui Breakers 5.10 (40) to 2.1 (13).
"They got a couple of scoring shots early into the game which helped them in the next couple of quarters to get the win," Wilkinson said.
Meanwhile, in the senior women's game on Saturday, Tathra was crowned champion for 2022, with a dominant 28-point victory over Eden.
Wilkinson said the women's team had really pushed through the game and he was proud of the players' efforts, with some returning from newly recovered injuries.
"Overall each player played their part for the team in the way that they were supposed to and they really poured their heart out for their team mates in the club," he said. "I cannot fault the effort by everyone that played on both days."
Narooma A won the men's division one premiership over Pambula, 7.11 (53) to 6.7 (43).
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
