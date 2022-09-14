Around 100 people attended the 101st birthday celebration for the New Buildings Bridge with current and former Rocky Hall residents and those from surrounding areas attending.
The bridge is the only example in NSW of a three-truss bridge designed by Harvey Dare and despite the onslaught of severe weather events over the years, the bridge has been maintained to retain its original style.
Organised by Carly Baker of the Rocky Hall Community Association, the event on Saturday, September 10 brought together local musicians, the Bombala Historic Engine and Machinery Society and James Findlay who demonstrated cutting a new timber bridge beam by hand as it would have been done 100 years ago.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick spoke of the bridge's history and a ribbon was untied by the oldest person who had grown up in Rocky Hall, Maurie Whitby and the youngest current residents Elijah and Noah Mebane.
Proceedings were interrupted by a small mob of cattle that had escaped a nearby paddock.
The public walked across the bridge, announced by the town crier Alan Moyse and led by the Bega District Brass Band.
A picnic followed with music performed from Pambula Rotary Club's stage-truck 'Beryl' and a birthday cake was cut by former long-term Rocky Hall resident Joan Whitby, before Derek Lewis led the crowd in singing happy birthday to the bridge.
Rocky Hall and the bridge form part of what was once the main route between the coast and the Monaro.
Carly said that Ben Boyd travelled the route and there was a paddock named after him. His building work in the area led to the locality being known as 'New Buildings' something it is still goes by, Carly explained.
