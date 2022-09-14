Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Last example of Harvey Dare three-truss bridge at Rocky Hall

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:35am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A community celebrates with music and a march across New Buildings Bridge for its 101st birthday. Picture by Brent Occleshaw

Around 100 people attended the 101st birthday celebration for the New Buildings Bridge with current and former Rocky Hall residents and those from surrounding areas attending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.