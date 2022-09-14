The community of Eden and surrounds is being invited to join a special memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Eden RSL sub-branch is holding a commemorative service on Thursday, October 22, at the Eden cenotaph, 10.30am for an 11am service
While the protocols and details of what the service will entail are still being finalised, RSL sub-branch secretary Tony Larkings said it would be an opportunity for the community to come together reflect on the late monarch's service.
"Whether you're a republican or not, she has given 70 years of unwavering service," Mr Larkings said.
"Her Majesty embodied everything you can call 'service', you can't argue that.
"And she was such a constant. That's the real sadness of it all."
Mr Larkings said the RSL sub-branch thought it particularly fitting to be the host of such a commemoration of the Queen, given the Royal Family's strong ties to Australia's military.
Prince Phillip, their sons Charles and Andrew, and grandsons William and Harry have all served in the military.
As a former serviceman himself, Mr Larkings said all Australian soldiers "serve the flag and the monarch".
"And every time she came to Australia she was always given a military guard of honour.
"This service [on October 22] is allowing us to give her our own guard of honour and offer a place for people to reflect and grieve."
There will be a provision for the laying of wreaths if people wish to do so.
