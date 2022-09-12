Dane Waites fulfils another dream with the help of the Bega Highway Patrol

Marathon man Dane Waites who ran Dane's Dream - the 4000km from Perth to Pambula in 2017 - has had another dream run with the help of Bega Highway Patrol.
Dane is an ambassador for autism and mental health and when the Highway Patrol discovered that Dane had originally wanted to join the police force Sergeant Brad Ross knew exactly how they could help.
Sgt Ross said it was a chance for the police to thank Dane for all that he did to raise awareness of autism and mental health issues.
Dane is well known to the Highway Patrol and in fact anyone regularly driving around the southern part of the shire as he is often out running. Despite being unable to join the police force, Dane retains a interest and is a keen viewer of shows such as Border Force and Highway Patrol, in which Sgt Ross revealed he had featured on one occasion.
The plan to take Dane out in a patrol car had been arranged for earlier in the year but had to be postoned when Sgt Ross was called to provide emergency support assistance during the Lismore floods. With experience in managing the emergency control room during the Black Summer bushfires, his experience was called upon. He also got to go on a Chinook and do food drops to remote locations.
The visit to take Dane out in the Highway Patrol car was rearranged for Thursday, September 8 and it was clear even before the cars had arrived that Dane was thrilled that it was happening.
When the two Highway Patrol cars arrived Dane was quick to take a look and jump into the driver's seat while Sgt Ross explained the on board cameras. Dane then got a lesson in using the handheld speed camera before opting for the V8 being driven by Leading Senior Constable Brad Shoveller.
Soon I was travelling along Mt Darragh with Sgt Ross while Dane and Senior Constable Shoveller had their lights and sirens on to pull us over and give Sgt Ross a breath test.
It was an ideal opportunity for several uns up and down the road. The sight of Dane's face at the end of the runs made it perfectly clear that it had been a totally enjoyable experience.
Dane's mum Junee Waites explained that during the Perth2Pambula event Dane had a policeman Mick Klose, support him through the Adelaide Hills.
"He arranged a police guard of honour into the Adelaide stadium. Runners horses cars motorbikes. Dane would have liked to be a police person.
"He is excited when he sees a patrol car on his runs and gives them a huge wave. Dane understands the police help our community in many different ways and the police are Dane's heroes," Junee said.
