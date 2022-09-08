Exclusive: Eight adorable seahorses found and relocated in Snug Cove, Eden

Eight adorable pot-bellied seahorses have recently been discovered swimming in their home at the Mooring Jetty in Eden and were carefully rehomed to a similar habitat nearby in Snug Cove.
The seahorses needed to be rehomed due to upgrades being made on the Mooring Jetty which were part of Transport NSW's Eden Safe Harbour Project.
Dr Katie Newton the principal marine scientist at Advisian, said the eight pot-bellied seahorses of different colour variations were discovered by scuba divers in July, during a clearance survey carried out before the works started.
"During the upgrade we were required to provide a habitat for the seahorses, and as they are protected, relocation of any seahorses found living under the Mooring Jetty was essential to prevent harm during work," she said.
Ms Newton said the seahorses had been handled with extra care while they were relocated.
"We gave the seahorses a helping hand to find a new home by relocating them to a similar habitat nearby," she said.
"Surprisingly this task only needed scuba divers and basic equipment such as catch bags and buckets filled with local seawater and macroalgae to help the seahorses on their journey."
Transport for NSW contract manager, Doug Walker said Transport NSW's environmental commitment meant that all the necessary biodiversity controls, measures and testing had been undertaken to ensure the protection of the site's natural environment.
"We aim to leave the site in the same condition or better by the completion of the project.
"Macro algae and mussels have already begun to grow on the newly installed piles which is great news for the other wildlife in the area like dolphins, seals and a variety of birds.
"The seahorses are an important part of the marine ecosystem, and I am sure they are enjoying their new habitat within Snug Cove."
Did you know that most seahorses are actually poor swimmers? Berkshire museum found that seahorses control their buoyancy through a gas-filled organ called the swim bladder that helps them to float.
Despite being poor swimmers they can still travel hundred of yards a day thanks to their large dorsal thins.
The little pot-bellied creatures have earnt their name considering the fact that they can eat around 3000 meals a day!
Seahorses also don't have teeth - they eat food through their snouts which act as straws to suck up their prey.
National Geographic pointed out that seahorses are also sneaky ambush predators that feed on small crustaceans.
Rather than chasing their food they lie in wait, hidden, keeping an eye out for a passing crustacean. When one does pass, the sly seahorse sucks it into their tube-like mouth and swallows them whole.
Last but not least do you know how the pot-bellied seahorses got their name? Well as you can guess it was given to them for their big bellies and equestrian features.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
