Magnet
Good News

Exclusive: Eight adorable seahorses found and relocated in Snug Cove, Eden

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
Pot-bellied seahorses found and re-homed in Eden

Eight adorable pot-bellied seahorses have recently been discovered swimming in their home at the Mooring Jetty in Eden and were carefully rehomed to a similar habitat nearby in Snug Cove.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

