Eden Whalers men's, women's and youth girls' teams head to grand finals

There's excitement building at the Eden Whalers where three of the club's teams have made it into the grand finals to be played on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at Merimbula's Berrambool Oval.
The 15 and under youth girls', the women's and the men's division 2 teams have all made it into the finals.
There is real pride about the success of the youth girls team who are playing together for the first year and are heading into the grand final undefeated, including against their opposition Bermagui, which they defeated in an earlier game two weeks ago.
fter losing their first semi-final to Tathra, the women's team then played Bega with a win that put them back into grand final contention. This weekend the women's team are taking on Tathra again.
Club president Liam Wilkinson said they had been training well together and were hopeful of changing the result this time.
Vice president Brad Wills said the club was really proud of its inclusion "with the women's comp having taken place for a number of years now".
"The girls are coming forward in leaps and bounds and it's unreal to see how they have progressed," Wills said, with a lot of the girls coming from a background of soccer or rugby league.
"It bodes well for the strength of the women's game."
"We've already played Narooma B twice and beaten them but anything can happen in a grand final," Wilkinson cautioned.
The men's comp started with both division 1 and 2 but after a couple of teams withdrew from division 2, the divisions were amalgamated. The top four battled it out for division 1 while the lower four did the same for division 2.
In the division 1 final the Pambula Panthers will be taking on Narooma A in what promises to be a exciting game. The teams played each other in the round 1 finals both scoring 10 goals each and with only 5 points giving Narooma A the lead. Pambula then beat Bermagui to reach the final.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
