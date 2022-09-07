Magnet
Eden Whalers men's, women's and youth girls' teams head to grand finals

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:18am, first published 12:34am
The Eden Whalers Youth Girls (15 and under side) is heading to the September 2022 grand finals with an impressive track record. Picture supplied

There's excitement building at the Eden Whalers where three of the club's teams have made it into the grand finals to be played on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at Merimbula's Berrambool Oval.

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

