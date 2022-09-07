Eden's Sue Williamson awarded for 35 years of diligent service 'helping others'

Diligent service is something that comes naturally to Sue Williamson.
When she was recently awarded a 35-year National Medal she said helping people was "what life was all about".
Ms Williamson spent the better part of her services in the police force, to which she dedicated 33 years of her life. She then put her skills to supporting the community in Eden by volunteering at the local Marine Rescue station.
"Life should really be about helping each other and that's what my work with the Police Force and Marine Rescue is all about, the opportunity to help people feel safe," she said.
Ms Williamson said when her time with the police force was finished she'd been drawn to offering her services at Marine Rescue because it reminded her of her childhood in Eden as the harbourmaster's daughter.
"The whole idea with joining Marine Rescue is to follow on from what my family did in helping people be safe on the water," she said.
"It was something that was right up my alley and it's great to be back and watch over the waters that I grew up looking at."
Ms Williamson's father David was the harbourmaster in Eden from 1954 to 1962. The family used to live near the lighthouse in the house built for the harbourmaster.
"We lived at the bottom of the driveway and then the house was pulled down sometime in 1962 or 63 and the new harbourmaster's house was built at the top of the driveway," she said.
Ms Williamson said she remembered her dad heading out to rescue sick sailors that had been brought back to shore to be seen by the local doctor.
"I've actually got a photo of when they brought one of the sailors in and have put it up on the wall in Eden Marine Rescue," she said.
Ms Williamson said she believed it was her upbringing that instilled her sense of duty in helping others and when the opportunity came up to pursue some volunteer work she turned to something familiar.
"I thought if I'm going to offer my services as a volunteer then this is probably the best place for me to do it," she said.
Ms Williamson said "funnily enough" her brother Brian also joined Marine Rescue, in Ulladulla.
"We've all taken on the family line of helping people out on the water," she said.
Ms Williamson was presented with the National Medal at Marine Rescue Eden's annual presentation ceremony. At the ceremony it was also announced that she had become the new deputy unit commander.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
