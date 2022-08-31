New workshops opened at Eden chip mill

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain was on site at the Eden chip mill on Monday, August 29 to cut the ribbon on new workshops to replace those lost to the fires in January 2020, for the Pentarch Group.
Pentarch's investment in the new workshops was supported by the Federal Government through its Bushfire Recovery Program.
Pentarch Forestry chief executive, Paul Heubner said, the support from the Federal Government assisted Pentarch in "realising its commitment to rebuilding the site and further investing in the Bega Valley region".
Mr Heubner said it was the next stage of the Eden bushfire recovery project and demonstrated the company's commitment to Eden.
"Pentarch's ongoing and sizable investment in Eden shows our commitment to our people, contractors and the community in which we operate," he said.
Mr Heubner said since purchasing the Eden site in 2015, Pentarch Group's investment in the region had exceeded $70 million.
"This investment has contributed to the recovery, re-development and innovation projects at the Eden site and has ensured that Pentarch continues to provide local jobs and promote the region's economic prosperity," he said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
