2SEA community radio moves into new and 'fresh' home on Imlay Street

It's been a year of change and new beginnings for the Eden based community radio station dubbed 2SEA, who has recently moved to their new station in Imlay Street.
2SEA Radio has been delivering news to the local community from Eden to Merimbula as a non for profit station for the last 23 years and have over twenty presenters onboard.
2SEA vice president and station manager Graeme Wykes said the decision to move was first brought up 18 months ago when the team decided it was time to bring about some upgrades.
"We think this new location and facilities will help garner some more support and attract future presenters to the station," Graeme said.
Graeme said with the rising number of community stations on the South Coast they thought it would be a good idea to move to a new environment with "fresh equipment".
"We have made these upgrades and changes because we are really conscious about being a relevant station that continues to keep our community informed and entertained," he said.
Graeme's brother Sheldon said in his last 17 years at the station he's really enjoyed presenting and providing entertainment for his local area.
Sheldon said with the update in facilities and the committee's plans for the future, he was most excited about the plans to expanding their services to include live broadcasts at sporting and entertainment events.
"We'll be getting an outdoors broadcast van and then we'll be able to go to the markets, local events, games and festivals," he said.
Any persons interested in becoming an announcer or member with 2SEA can contact Graeme Wykes on radio@2SEA.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
