NSW ClubGrant gives Eden Whalers opportunity for training sessions with ex-Swans player Tim Schmidt

When the Eden Whalers Women's AFL team saw the NSW ClubGrants application come out, they knew exactly what they would apply for in their submission, member Krista Dodsworth said.
"We're at the arse end of NSW and have to drive to Canberra to get anything like training," Krista said.
It's a problem faced by many clubs in the area looking to upskill their members - Canberra or even Sydney can be the only options for specialist training sessions.
"So we decided we wanted to get someone in and have them do training for us."
And now with a grant of $2000, thanks to the ClubGrants, that's exactly what they will do.
They plan on getting ex-Swans player and ex-head coach of the Greater Western Sydney Giants women's team Tim Schmidt, to come to Eden to give the women's team some top level training.
Tim started a kicking and skills academy called Kicking Dynamics and the Whalers aim to invite him to the club for three, one-hour coaching sessions.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
