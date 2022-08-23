Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden Education Hub proposal gets positive feedback at community meeting

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:03am, first published August 23 2022 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Education Hub proposal gets positive feedback at community meeting

Some 30 adults and 10 children attended a meeting at the Eden RSL Hall on Monday evening, August 22 to hear about plans for the establishment of an Eden Education Hub at St Joseph's Primary School.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.