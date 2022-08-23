Eden Education Hub proposal gets positive feedback at community meeting

Some 30 adults and 10 children attended a meeting at the Eden RSL Hall on Monday evening, August 22 to hear about plans for the establishment of an Eden Education Hub at St Joseph's Primary School.
The new education hub will offer families an umbrella of education based on Montessori principles and outdoor nature-based learning for children, provide seminars and master classes on parenting, accommodate allied holistic practitioners such as midwives, doula's, nutritionist, art and music therapists, Christine Cook, a member of the hub's steering committee said.
She said they were pleased with the turnout on Monday evening.
"We have been told it can be hard to get people to come out to community meetings but this speaks to the need especially as some other parents were interested but weren't able to make it," Ms Cook said.
"There was a cross-section of the community and quite a few home-schooling mums, along with representatives of the Eden Access Centre and the Chamber of Commerce.
"We were congratulated on what we were doing and had positive feedback with some people asking what they could do to get things moving," Ms Cook said.
A big topic was home schooling, parents want a choice and a lot of families were saying children were missing out on early childhood education because they were locked out.- Christine Cook, Eden Education Hub steering committee
"Lots of parents were keen to have another option because they don't want to travel to Bega and were keen to have something home-based. There's no kid's club or after school care in Eden and they are things we can pick up," Ms Cook said.
"A big topic was home schooling, parents want a choice and a lot of families were saying children were missing out on early childhood education because they were locked out."
Ms Cook said this was because parents chose not to vaccinate their children.
"Those home schooling can come onsite and learn with their child and with support if they want it," she added.
Ms Cook said the feedback they received also indicated people were looking for an alternative primary school.
We're confident we can make it work and make a positive proposal that will be accepted and we have the community behind us saying they want something to happen.- Christine Cook, Eden Education Hub steering committee
"They don't believe one size fits all and some don't agree with some of the curriculum structures."
On Tuesday afternoon the steering group returned to the school to take another look. There are concerns that the building they first identified as a possible starting point - the Tennyson Building - won't be suitable because of the lack of nearby toilets.
But they are keen to use St Joseph's and have asked for a full set of plans with the intention of going back to the owners' representative and submitting a proposal.
"We're confident we can make it work and make a positive proposal that will be accepted and we have the community behind us saying they want something to happen," Ms Cook said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
