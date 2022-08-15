Eden man convicted and fined after CCTV caught him damaging parked vehicle

An Eden man who claimed he didn't remember damaging a parked car has been convicted and fined after CCTV caught him in the act.
Andrew Mundy, 27, was ordered to pay almost $1500 in compensation for the repairs to the vehicle, but was also issued a fine of $800.
Mr Mundy pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging property in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 8.
Advertisement
His solicitor, Daniel Thomas, said at the time of the incident, Mr Mundy was emotionally dealing with the death of his aunty and his mother's incarceration and "didn't remember" the incident.
Mr Thomas told the court Mr Mundy had been battling with alcohol addiction after having been exposed to alcoholism from a young age, however was taking steps to address his addiction.
Mr Mundy's solicitor told the court his client had entered a plea at a "reasonable opportunity" and that Mr Mundy was "happy and willing" to pay for the damages and "remorseful" for what had happened.
Magistrate Doug Dick said to Mr Mundy he understood what happened to his mum was a shock.
"But this is not the way to respond, you don't find any answers in a bottle."
The magistrate said the maximum fine could have been $2200, but reduced it to $800, with $1464.80 compensation to pay for the damage to the mirror of the car.
Read more Court and Crime here
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.