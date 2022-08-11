Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Wanderer Festival schedule released, while food lovers can also sing for joy

Updated August 17 2022 - 6:03am, first published August 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the most exciting new entries on the Australian music and arts festival calendar, Wanderer Festival, arrives on the Sapphire Coast next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.