Wanderer Festival schedule released, while food lovers can also sing for joy

One of the most exciting new entries on the Australian music and arts festival calendar, Wanderer Festival, arrives on the Sapphire Coast next month.
Staged from September 23-25, Wanderer will transform the Pambula Beach community's idyllic sports fields into a vibrant music and arts venue, just minutes from stunning sandy beaches.
Advertisement
It's being touted as a boutique experience unlike any other, boasting a huge lineup of world-class musicians along with a diverse arts program - and epicurean delights!
The playing schedule for the three day event has now been released, with artists performing across three huge stages.
Music highlights include The Teskey Brothers, Jack River and Josh Pyke on Friday; Ziggy Alberts, Curtis Harding, Winston Surfshirt and Wolfmother on Saturday night; and The Dandy Warhols, DMA'S and Sarah Blasko headlining on Sunday.
Meanwhile, foodies will delight in the enticing program of delicious feasts, featuring an abundance of produce sourced from the lands and sea of the Sapphire Coast.
A diverse range of tantalising cuisine representing cultures from around the world, culinary delights and nutritious food will all be on offer and capped off with crisp local beer, wine and spirits.
The food offerings - including Broadwater Oysters, Bianchini Gelato, Sapphire Coast Eats Pizza, Instanbul Gozleme, Nem Nem Vietnamese and Nomah Street Food - is curated by passionate locals Dave Arens and Brett Kryskow, who previously collaborated to produce EAT - Merimbula's epic annual food festival.
Wanderer Festival's green ethos ensures all caterers at the festival will be using compostable or reusable packaging.
No single use plastic will be used and only biodegradable products used for washing and cleaning.
In fact, the festival has a strict "no waste" policy and the dedicated Green Team, headed up by passionate local environmentalist Hugh Pitty, will promote and ensure the festival's Reuse, Recycling, Zero Waste and Zero Landfill goals are achieved.
Wanderer Festival organisers said they have a long history of producing environmentally sustainable events and are recognised for their leadership in this field.
They have won international Greener Festival awards, been inducted into the Victorian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame after three consecutive wins of Excellence in Sustainable Tourism, and achieved the prestigious Banksia Sustainability Award.
Wanderer has also established a partnership with Panboola Wetlands to help promote and support their important conservation work, with plans to collaborate on the creation of community spaces, walkways, art installations and to provide support to Ephemeral Festival.
Advertisement
Promoting both sustainability and customer service - a free shuttle bus will ferry people to and from the festival and campgrounds from key locations in Merimbula, Pambula and Pambula Beach, ensuring visitors are left hassle-free and cars are kept off the road.
Extra user-pay festival bus services will be offered from Eden, Broadwater, Millingandi, Bega, Kalaru, Tathra and Tura Beach across each day. There will be ample bike racks on the festival grounds as well.
Wanderer Festival is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
Tickets range from single day to a three-day festival pass, available from www.wanderer.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.