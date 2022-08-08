Australia returns to the Rugby Championship schedule

Will Australia fair better in the 2022 Rugby Championships?

This is branded content.

Australia return to Rugby Championship action as they look to go one step better than their last campaign.



Four wins across the championship last season saw the Wallabies finish second with 18 points, three clear of South Africa in third.



What will 2022 bring?

The seven-point gap between themselves and New Zealand at the top was a fairly sizeable one, with the All Blacks winning five of their six games with a hefty +114 points difference and five bonus points too.

For Australia, four wins came alongside just two bonus points and a points difference of -3. Clearly, there was a big gap between first and second, with New Zealand far better than the competition.

Following their series with England, Australia can take a number of positives in this year's competition.



Their ability on the floor in and around the ruck alongside a very powerful scrum put England on the back foot on a number of occasions throughout the series.

With the ball in hand, their power game blasted holes in England's line, while they continually sucked the tourists into the breakdown in midfield before shifting the ball out wide.



This created overlaps that Australia exploited by making meters and scoring tries.

With key players missing for the Wallabies, they will want to build upon their performances and hope they can welcome back these stars.

With this in mind, the Australian squad will already be looking forward to their Rugby Championship campaign, which begins with a double-header in Argentina on August 6 and August 13.



Two victories here would set them up very well for four straight matches against two of the world's best.

Matches across late August and early September against South Africa at home are then followed by a home and away match against the All Blacks to end their campaign.

Their games against South Africa could prove to be their most important games as they play both at home. A solid display against Argentina and then victories over South Africa would see Australia in contention to win the competition this year.

Games against New Zealand are never easy, but if the Aussies can go into their final double-header with the All Blacks still in the running for the title, then who knows what could happen.

Can Australia build on a fairly good series against England by seriously challenging for the Rugby Championship crown?



Only time will tell but they start the competition as only third favourite with Australian betting sites.

Australia 2022 Rugby Championship fixtures:

Round 1 - August 6th - Argentina vs Australia (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas)

Round 2 - August 13th - Argentina vs Australia (Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario)

Round 3 - August 27th - Australia vs South Africa (Adelaide Oval)

Round 4 - September 3rd - Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium)

Round 5 - September 15th - Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium)

Round 6 - September 24th - New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park)