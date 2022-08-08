Eden community gives a warm welcome to Coral Princess passengers

Eden was abuzz with the hustle and bustle of more than 300 hundred passengers stepping off the large cruise ship docked at the Eden Cruise Wharf on Sunday, August 7.
The Coral Princess' arrival marked the second time a cruise ship had returned to Eden in over two years.
Advertisement
Cruise Eden coordinator, Debbie Meers said it had been an "incredibly successful day", with local businesses attending to the waves of visitors that had come ashore.
"I feel incredibly proud of the community for embracing the return of the cruises and for being so welcoming to the passengers and crew," Ms Meers said.
Ms Meers said the warm welcome, matched with a beautiful sunny day had helped build a "special" experience for "the guests to enjoy and remember us by."
Ms Meers said the cruise ship's arrival had brought about a great economic "boost" for the South Coast, especially during its typically quieter winter season.
"Having this visit was a real boost in income and shifts for employees and casual staff, which has been a real plus for the community," she said.
Ms Meers said retailers from along the main street as well the Eden Visitor Information Centre, reported back as having been anecdotally busy on Sunday.
"We had over 300 passengers go out on tours, predominantly in the Eden area and our cruise markets were also in full swing," she said.
"We had so many people walking across the town and this time we had crew members come off the ship as well," she said.
The Coral Princess crew hadn't been able to disembark in their last visit in mid July, due to there having been several COVID detections on board.
READ ALSO:
Ms Meers said there had been no issues with people staying back from exploring Eden this time and she was looking forward to the ship's return later in August.
"The Coral Princess will be coming back three more times this year, with two more visits this month and one in September," she said.
At the end of the day passengers from the Coral Princess returned to the vessel, with the ship pulling away at 8pm, to begin its journey towards Sydney.
Advertisement
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.