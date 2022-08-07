Bulldogs steamrolled by Bombala in second-last game before finals

The Bombala juggernaut continues to dominate the current Group 16 season, this time at the expense of Merimbula-Pambula.
The Bulldogs made the trip up the mountain with a depleted line-up and a position in the top five increasingly out of reach.
When Blue Heeler Waqabaca Ismeli crossed for a try only three minutes in, the signs were ominous.
Merimbula-Pambula's Trent Casey responded only minutes later, but from then on the visitors were steamrolled, the Blue Heelers scoring tries with almost clockwork regularity - seven in just the first half.
The final score was 70-10.
For Bombala, Liam Beazley scored three tries, Nathan Robinson crossed twice and Alexander Rosten scored two tries as well as kicked nine conversions.
Bombala is all but assured of the minor premiership, with its final game to be played against the bottom-placed Moruya.
The Sharks forfeited their first grade outing against Bega at the weekend, but that still left the Roosters two points shy of the Blue Heelers with one round to go.
Bega is not guaranteed a win in the final game either, as it faces off against close rival Tathra at the Sea Eagles' home ground on Saturday, August 13.
Tathra also benefited from a forfeit at the weekend as the Narooma Lions couldn't field a first grade side.
While the Sea Eagles can't overtake the Roosters on the ladder even with a win in the final game, they do have the Eden Tigers in a position to leap frog them into third should they lose.
This coming weekend Eden will play its final game before finals against Merimbula-Pambula.
The last time these two met was in round five when the Bulldogs emerged victorious.
However, Eden is coming off a string of really strong results, defeating Bega in round nine, 34-22, Tathra in round 10, 26-22, and only going down to Bombala by two points, 8-6, a fortnight ago.
On Sunday, the Tigers also accounted for the Snowy River Bears 58-22.
Josua Waqavesi scored three tries for Eden, while Luke Grewar and Joel Grewar scored two apiece.
In reserve grade the Tigers were also too good for the Bears, 26-10, while the Tathra Sea Eagles outshone Batemans Bay reserves 36-0.
Meanwhile, in ladies league tag, Bombala proved once again far too good for Merimbula-Pambula, 42-0, and Tathra's She Eagles defeated Narooma 20-8.
