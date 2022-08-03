Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Mum of teen with lymphoma 'blown away by overwhelming love and support' from Far South Coast community

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kristy Pyle, whose 17-year-old daughter Piper is battling a rare form of lymphoma in Sydney Children's Hospital has said she has "no words to describe how grateful we are" for the generosity shown to them by the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.