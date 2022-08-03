Magnet
Cancelled Quad Crown mountain bike event to return in 2023 and use new Eden trails

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:15am, first published 5:30am
Just days out from the start of the Quad Crown Mountain Bike series (August 5-7) which was to have given serious mountain bike racers their first taste of Eden and its potential, the entire series has been cancelled for 2022.

