Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Cargo crew get respite in Eden from the long haul on board thanks to Mission to Seafarers

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mission to Seafarers (MTS), Eden has welcomed its first visiting crew of seamen into town since COVID restrictions lifted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.