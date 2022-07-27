Cargo crew get respite in Eden from the long haul on board thanks to Mission to Seafarers

The Mission to Seafarers (MTS), Eden has welcomed its first visiting crew of seamen into town since COVID restrictions lifted.
MTS ships' visitor Chris Bingham went to the commercial wharf to pick up any crew members from the cargo ship, the African Gannet, who wanted to come to town.
"They were a very happy crew, happy to be ashore; not all of them came ashore because they were so busy on board but those who came got to enjoy walking around town for a few hours," Chris said.
Crews also get free access to the Eden Killer Whale Museum, he said.
"Most crew get paid in US currency and we had to arrange for a currency exchange to get them some Australian dollars.
"They tend to splurge out on chocolate and chips because there's not many specialty or comfort food items on board."
Until restrictions were lifted workers on visiting cargo ships had to stay on board but now the MTS is back in business.
"In many places the port is on the edge or even in town but here it's right over the other side. There's no bus and it's a very expensive taxi ride," Chris explained.
"If you've been on a ship for four or five months it can be difficult. A lot of areas are enclosed, it gets pretty cramped and it's nice to get out.
"We try to get there within 24 hours of the ship berthing with some welcome boxes, beanies, scarves and a selection of donated shirts, jackets and jumpers because not all of these crews come from countries that are well off."
Chris said the all-Indian crew had been on the African Gannet for a while.
"It discharged cargo in Port Kembla, then got held up with weather delays before coming to Eden to load logs. It berthed on July 14, worked for a few days and then the HMAS Brisbane came in on July 18 and so the log ship had to go out into the bay and wait."
The African Gannet then returned to the wharf, loaded up and departed for Indonesia on Tuesday, July 26.
Chris is treasurer of the MTS as well as being a ships' visitor. He said they were always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested and wanting to find out more can contact Chris through the Mission to Seafarers, Eden Facebook page.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
