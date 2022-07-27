FiatClub and X1/9 Australia celebrate a sports car 50th anniversary at Eden

I used to have a penchant for a little red sports car - now as I regularly negotiate gravel roads I have to be rather more sensible in my choice of vehicle.
So when I saw a Fiat X1/9 parked on Eden's main street at the weekend I was instantly drawn to have a chat with the owner.
I have fond (and not so fond) memories of the X1/9 which is enjoying its 50th birthday this year.
The mid-engined car, styled by Bertone has storage in the front and small, rear boots.
What I loved about it was the sharp design, pop-up headlights and the targa top removeable roof which when removed sat in the front boot; what I hated was the fact that it seemed to dislike the English weather (I was in London at the time) and would often refuse to start, particularly if it was raining.
But there were no such problems for the FiatClub and X1/9 Australia members who chose to celebrate with a drive to Eden last weekend.
Mark Weinberger of X1/9 Australia said the clubs had first visited Eden in 1988.
"It's become somewhat of a tradition to visit Eden every 10 years. It's a terrific way to celebrate this unique cars' production and a fantastic opportunity to catch up with like-minded enthusiasts," Mr Weinberger said.
Fifteen cars took part in this year's event to mark the half-century of the X1/9.
"Of the 1250 cars that were imported to Australia, only 171 remain road registered today. We are becoming a rare breed," Mr Weinberger said.
The Seahorse Inn was X1/9 central with most car enthusiasts staying there. Mr Weinberger said they had a celebratory dinner and quiz night and a photo shoot which took place at Eden Wharf and on the lawns of the Seahorse Inn.
"Several inquisitive locals asked about our activities and wanted to know why Imlay Street was suddenly filled with so many X1/9s. Well, it is a rather rare, curious and marvellous sight but I may be biased," he said.
The group visited the Eden Killer Whale museum and Longstocking Brewery, Pambula as well as Tilba and Bega.
With both towns known for their cheese, the group got to sample some and also managed to take their "fair share home for good measure".
Fortunately cheese doesn't take up too much space in those small boots.
"Big thanks to the locals for making us feel welcome once again," Mr Weinberger said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
