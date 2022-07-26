Results from Eden's fairways

Saturday's men's A grade event at Eden Golf Club was won by Share Crowe with a very good score of 72 net.
Roger Fletcher also had the same score to take out B grade. Mark Boller and Ross Walker both had net 74 to be the bridesmaids in the two events.
There were three separate NTPs but no-one could hit the 8th green. This is getting to be a rarity.
Tuesday Ian Smith had 36 points to take out the day's event. David Langenbaker hit the golden shot.
Wendy Ferrell was the winner of the women's par event with a good score of 3. Sue Kelly hit the golden shot early in the day on the third green.
Laura Walker won the Norm and Ivy Joiner Trophy with 35 points on Tuesday followed by Anne Wilcox on 32.
Next week's round will be stableford for both men and women.
Club meeting at 10am on Sunday, August 7. If you are interested in being on the committee there is a sign-up sheet in the pro-shop.
