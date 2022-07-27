Emphasising road safety

Empowered for excellence Advertising Feature

Excellence, Opportunity, Success: Merimbula Public School aims to provide an environment where achieving one's best is inevitable. Photo: Angi High

At Merimbula Public School, students are empowered to achieve at their highest capability.

"We believe that every student should be challenged to learn and continually improve through engagement in dynamic teaching and learning programs, an environment of high expectations and support, and via access to an extensive and inclusive curriculum that addresses individual student needs, ensuring that all adjustments lead to improved learning," principal Michelle Huddleston said.

"Through all facets of school life, our motto is 'Excellence, Opportunity, Success'. The purpose of all stakeholders at Merimbula Public School is to ensure that our school aims to provide an environment where achieving one's best is inevitable."

Staff at Merimbula Public School work collaboratively, ensuring: all students have a successful transition to school and a strong start to their education; every student is known, valued and cared for; every student, teacher and leader improves each year; and every student is engaged and challenged in their learning to achieve individual learning goals.



All students also have strong literacy and numeracy foundations, with the school implementing a whole school, consistent synthetic phonics program.

"Our students learn deep content knowledge, develop confidence in their ability to learn and take part in a range of innovating learning opportunities and supportive wellbeing programs to develop resilience," Mrs Huddleston said.

Merimbula Public School has embraced innovative technology and has world class: facilities, spaces for sport and physical education, an innovative library/technology lab and flexible classroom and library learning spaces.



Interactive whiteboards, sets of laptops and Chromebooks are also available in all learning spaces, to support face-to-face and online learning initiatives.



Quality literacy, numeracy and extracurricular resources are also available to all students.

"At Merimbula Public School our focus is to provide a caring, friendly and engaging environment whereby students, through high impact teaching programs, experience a variety of academic and extracurricular opportunities designed to cater for their individual needs," Mrs Huddleston said.

"The school's specialist teachers also ensure the delivery of dynamic physical education, music and Japanese language programs.



Emphasising road safety

"This results in Merimbula Public School students reaching not only their potential, but the highest level in a range of sporting, performing arts and academic ventures."

The school is continually improving their world class facilities. "Within the coming weeks, our new state of the art modular pump track will be operational. Our students are looking forward to developing their skills as part of our new skateboarding, scooter and cycling program," Mrs Huddleston said.



"We already see exceptional achievements in academic areas, the arts, sports and more. Last week one of our students received a bronze medal in the Snowboard Cross event at the Interschools Snow Sports Championship. Who knows, our school could be supporting one of the next Olympic skateboarding champions."

Merimbula Public School is also looking forward to opening a new building in the coming months, which will host a before and after school care and vacation care service.

2023 Kindergarten enrolment interviews and tours have already commenced, with over 50 students already enrolled to be part of next year's Kindergarten family.

