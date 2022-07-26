Eden man Trent Fitzpatrick denied bail in bid to appeal eight-month jail sentence

An Eden man jailed for multiple driving while disqualified offences is to remain behind bars while awaiting the outcome of an appeal.
Trent Fitzpatrick, 33, was sentenced earlier this month to serve eight months' jail, with a minimum non-parole period of six months, for driving while disqualified on numerous occasions in the space of around 16 months.
On Tuesday, July 26, Mr Fitzpatrick appeared at Bega Local Court via audio-visual link from a South Coast correctional facility to indicate he was lodging an appeal against his sentence and to request he be granted bail.
Magistrate Doug Dick asked what Mr Fitzpatrick would "like to say" with regards to his bid for bail.
Mr Fitzpatrick said since he didn't have plans of "running off" or "going anywhere" and did not have access to a registered vehicle in his name, or any other vehicle except his dad's car, he would not disobey his court orders, which under current convictions see him disqualified from driving until December 2026.
Magistrate Dick said Mr Fitzpatrick's "lengthy criminal history" and "history of non-compliance", including eight court order breaches and five non-appearances in court, did not make him a suitable candidate for bail and therefore rejected his application.
Magistrate Dick said to Mr Fitzpatrick that his appeal would be heard during the next sitting of the Bega District Court from September 12, 2022.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
