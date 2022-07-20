Planning meeting for Eden deb ball in September

The Eden Combined Churches debutante ball will be held at Oaklands on September 24 - and, if numbers require, on the 23rd.
There will be a meeting at St John's Anglican Church hall on Tuesday, July 26, starting 6.30pm for any girls interested in making their debut.
Bring a parent or guardian and you must have a partner before the first practice.
Advertisement
Practices will start August 15 and be held twice weekly before the ball date.
Inquiries can be made via Messenger to Pam Inwood or via the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball Facebook page.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.