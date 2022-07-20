Nethercote Market opens its doors on Saturday July 23

Enjoy a morning out to buy fresh local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea while listening to the sweet sounds of live music on the back deck of Nethercote Hall at the winter Nethercote Market.
On Saturday, July 23 there will be fresh local produce available in a laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall, located between Eden and Pambula on the corner of Back Creek Road and Nethercote Road.
Advertisement
In season will be apples, cauliflowers, cabbage, eggs, garlic, honey, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, kiwifruit, lemons, limes, mandarins, mint, nuts, oranges, parsley, potatoes, pumpkin, spinach and sweet potato.
There will be loads of cheese, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, ferments and delicious fresh baked goods, grass fed beef and lamb, sauces, oysters, chilli products and bread, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep.
If you have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, you can sell it through the market's Growers' Stall. Drop your produce off to Nethercote Hall between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon the day before the market, or before 8am on market day.
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which you can support by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and veges from the Growers' Stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper, that contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders.
READ ALSO:
The market strongly recommends mask wearing inside the hall, being vaccinated, sanitising frequently and maintaining social distancing to keep everyone COVID-safe. Customers are asked to provide exact change where possible to reduce cash handling, as most stalls do not have EFTPOS.
Don't forget to bring your own bags or basket to help reduce waste.
The Nethercote Produce Market is always happy to hear from people who'd like to help set up, wash dishes (there is a dishwasher), serve morning tea or pack up. Contact Michelle on 0400 341282 if you can lend a hand. The market opens at 8am for the early birds and closes at noon just after the big produce hamper raffle draw.
More details can be found at www.nethercoteproducemarket.com or find them on Facebook @nethercoteproducemarket.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.