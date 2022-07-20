Magnet
Nethercote Market opens its doors on Saturday July 23

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:10am, first published 12:30am
Nethercote Market opens its doors on Saturday July 23

Enjoy a morning out to buy fresh local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea while listening to the sweet sounds of live music on the back deck of Nethercote Hall at the winter Nethercote Market.

