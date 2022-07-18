Yowaka River Bridge to close on Nethercote Road for upgrade works

Bega Valley Shire Council is carrying out upgrade work to the Yowaka River Bridge on Nethercote Road which will mean a full closure of the bridge for the two months that work is due to take place.
The existing timber deck will be replaced with a concrete one.
Council said it will require a full closure of the bridge from Monday, August 8 to Friday, October 14, including weekends. Detours will be in place via Back Creek Road and Mount Darragh Road with signage in place to alert motorists.
The bridge itself was upgraded in financial year 2017/18. It was a partial replacement and included an upgrade of the existing timber pier and western abutment to a reinforced concrete structure.
However, the timber decking covered by bitumen remained.
The bridge works were originally due to be completed by late 2021 at a cost of $450,000 with $50,000 provided as a co-contribution from council. The timeline was reassessed to be end of the 2022 financial year (end of June 2022) but has since moved out to October 2022.
Council's acting director, assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane said the delay was beyond council's control as there was a need to undertake emergency repairs on other flood-damaged infrastructure.
Council thanked the community for their patience.
The project is jointly funded by Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges grant. Council received $9.07m for 12 projects from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Round 1 funding.
The bridges to be fixed included:
For more information, please contact council's works engineer, Ivan Rizwanul on (02) 6499 2222.
