How do no win no fee lawyers work?

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.

When you are advised to hire a personal injury lawyer, your first thoughts are about money or your lack of it. In fact, the general public perceives lawyer's fees as very pricey.

Many lawyers advertise 'no win no fee' policies or agreements that surely look good but may require more than a first glance.



You vaguely remember something like 'caveat emptor' (beware the buyer), and you realise you can't just blindly go for it.

What exactly does no win, no fee mean?

In short, it means different things to different people and lawyers. It is vital to understand that.

Legal costs fall into different categories:

Professional fees: You pay the lawyer for their skills and expertise to do the job, like drafting documents, perusing, and sending e-mails. You usually pay these after the case is settled or won in court.

Disbursements (outlays): R efers to amounts that the lawyer has paid out on your behalf to other persons. For example, payments for reports or medical experts, court filings, and barrister's fees.

The defendant's legal costs: You may be liable for some of the winner's costs if your case loses at the trial. It is usually 60 to 70 percent of the winner's legal fees.

What is the purpose of a no-win-no-fee cost agreement?

The purpose is to give people who can't afford it access to the law and the opportunity to enlist the services of a lawyer. The idea is that you only pay the lawyer if your case is settled or successful in court.

Smith's Lawyers present Queensland's first risk-free compensation promise with their slogan: No Win, No Fee, No Catch. They undertake that you won't pay anything to them or anyone else if you don't win your case in court.

What terms and conditions should the agreement contain?

The agreements drawn up by personal injury lawyers are not the same, but you can ask for a no-win no, fee agreement, and according to LSC (Legal Services Commission Queensland), you should look out for the following in the agreement:

It must be in writing, in plain language, and signed by you.

It must contain a statement that you have been informed of your right to independent legal advice before signing the agreement.

It must describe the circumstances that entail a successful outcome of the case.

It may provide for outlays to be paid (maybe with interest) irrespective of the case's outcome.

It may provide for payment of an 'uplift fee.'

It must contain a cooling-off period of 5 business days whereby you can terminate the agreement by written notice.

What is the average legal fee for a personal injury claim?

Legal companies vary greatly when it comes to charging legal fees.

Each case depends on its own merits. The amount may be substantial if you have multiple serious injuries and it's a complicated case. You could have received an initial estimate of costs, but this could change due to unexpected developments in your condition, for instance.

A lawyer may contract with you for a percentage of your payout.

However, in Queensland, the 50/50 rule allows clients to be protected. This means that a lawyer cannot eventually charge you more than 50 percent of what you are paid.

Am I entitled to an itemised invoice for legal fees?

Yes, for sure, so ask for and check it. An invoice that reflects item-based vs. hourly-based cost schedules is usually easier for you to review.

What are my other options if I am cash-strapped?

Instead of incurring litigation or other loans, you could approach Legal Aid Queensland, which applies a means test to determine whether you qualify. Your local Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice.

Conclusion

You shouldn't be afraid or embarrassed to ask questions or to ask your lawyer to explain the terms and conditions to you.

Before you enter into an agreement, carefully read through and think about the clauses and terminology. You are entitled to seek independent advice about the contract if something bothers you.

Even with a no-win, no-fee cost agreement, you may still need to pay the opposition's legal costs if unsuccessful.