Cruise Eden delighted to see return of ships

Cruise Eden co-ordinator Debbie Meers said it had been a wonderful return to cruising for Eden with the arrival of the Coral Princess.
Of the 1444 passengers on board, 987 chose to disembark and Ms Meers said that for a chilly day that was a great rate.
Advertisement
Of the 987 who disembarked, 223 went on tours; 150 went of Eden tours, either sightseeing or on Cat Balou. There were two tours to Merimbula, one a general town tour and the other to the Aquarium and Potoroo Palace.
"Passengers who disembarked were thrilled with the welcome they received at Eden. They were happy with the cruise line and how they handled everything and conscious of the community.
"The cruise line asked passengers to wear masks while in Eden," Ms Meers said in relation to COVID cases on board.
Passengers had to have a negative RAT before disembarking and no shore leave was allowed for crew members which was where the majority of COVID cases existed.
"The main street had markets and with the Hotel Australasia open it was a bustling day. That sneak peak of the Australasia was a real highlight and many said they would love to come back," Ms Meers said.
With the Coral Princess due to return to Eden several times in August, Ms Meers said it had been a great, and early start to Eden's cruise season.
READ ALSO:
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.