22 Capes cyclist gets a helping hand in Eden

A cyclist travelling around Australia to get to the 22 Capes in the country and raise money for a women's charity got a helping hand when he arrived in Eden recently.
Kym Turner is riding his bike in support of Cathrine House which provides emergency accommodation and support services for women experiencing homelessness in South Australia.
He started at Cape Curiosity, Port Lincoln on International Women's Day March 13, and has "visited 14 Capes around Flinders Island, King Island and the bottom of Tasmania plus Wilson's Promontory".
Kym worked in Tasminia in the mining industry for a number of years and said it gave him a perspective on how rich Australia was and it didn't feel right that women could end up homeless.
On Monday, July 4 Kym rode into Eden and pulled into the Bayview Motel.
Manager at the motel Brent Bakes said "he just rocked up in the dark".
"I said to him 'is that your bike' and decided I'd help out. He's doing his community thing and it's only one night and I also got him a feed at the Great Southern Inn," Brent said.
Brent spoke to the owners of the Bayview Motel who said he could stay two nights after Brent told them Kym had a pretty rough and cold night on his journey prior to getting into Eden.
Kym said he was heading to Canberra and then Sydney before hitting the track to head further north.
He said his trusty bike certainly had a few kilometres under the tyres.
"I built the bike in 2015 and I reckon I've done 50,000km on it. She's been just great," he said.
Kym has done a number of rides previously for charity but this one is '22 Capes in '22 to raise $22,000 for Catherine House!'
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
