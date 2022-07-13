Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Council sends compliance manager to stop Hotel Australasia tours

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The back of the Hotel Australasia where visitors were being invited to take a look at the building.

Core Asset Development (CAD) the owner of the Australasia Hotel, Eden could be fined $3000 by Bega Valley Shire Council, a council compliance manager said, after the hotel opened to cruise ship visitors for a "sneak preview" on Tuesday, July 12.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.