Council sends compliance manager to stop Hotel Australasia tours

Core Asset Development (CAD) the owner of the Australasia Hotel, Eden could be fined $3000 by Bega Valley Shire Council, a council compliance manager said, after the hotel opened to cruise ship visitors for a "sneak preview" on Tuesday, July 12.
CAD was keen to "show off its extensive re-furbishment, now in its final stages" of the lower floor and had live music, food and non-alcoholic drinks at the back of the building.
But around an hour and a half into the open day, council's manager of certification and compliance, Tony Payne, arrived to tell CAD's group adviser John Palasty that tours had to stop.
"According to our records there is no occupation certificate and this needs an occupation certificate," Mr Payne said.
"Everyone needs to go. If you stay open (for tours) you will get fined."
Mr Payne said the fine from council, could be $3000 for occupying the building without a permit.
But Mr Palasty said they weren't occupying the building, just showing people around and didn't need an occupation certificate.
Mr Payne said the public "shouldn't be on the property at all" adding that SafeWork NSW might visit.
However ACM was told that following a long discussion between Mr Payne and Mr Palasty tours continued for the remainder of the day.
CAD acquired the Australasia Hotel last year and with previous owner Neil Rankin, the kitchen, accommodation and bar areas have been significantly upgraded.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
