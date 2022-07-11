Drainage improvement works begin in Reservoir St Eden

Drainage improvement works have begun at Reservoir Street, Eden on Monday July 11.
The drainage works will be carried out by local contractors and is expected to take around a week to complete.
A road closure will be put in place, along with traffic control on Reservoir Street between Hollydale Place and West Street.
The road closure and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works.
