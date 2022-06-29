Crowning event for Eden as new mountain bike trails to host major event first stage

Eden, along with Tathra, is scheduled to host the first stage of a new mountain bike event called the Quad Crown from August 5-7, and race organisers say it could attract up to 2000 competitors.
The event is a four stage racing series for mountain bikes with the Sapphire Coast hosting the first stage before further stages in East Gippsland in September, the Sunshine Coast in October and Tasmania in November.
The event is organised by Initiative Sport, who is also the Australia/NZ licensee for the global Spartan Race. Nicole Crowe who works with Spartan Races, and is based in Eden, said they had been trying to bring the event to area since the bushfires.
Ms Crowe said it would be part of a three-year commitment that would feature Eden trails as part of the Quad Crown series.
The three day event will start with a warm up on the Friday afternoon at a "secret location", close to Eden, the organisers said. They are promising a 8-10km ride followed by time to catch up for a social get together.
Eden's Golf Club is the starting/finishing location for the Eden sections.
There will be two stages in Tathra on Saturday, August 6 followed by a 28km stage in Eden on Sunday, August 7.
The course will consist of old Forestry and fire trails as the new Eden mountain bike trails will not be ready, Eden Mountain Bike Club president Stan Soroka said.
"We support the event 100 per cent but we're not in a position with our trails yet. But this could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars over that weekend," Mr Soroka said.
The event will help showcase what Eden will be able to offer in terms of mountain biking. The final stage of the inaugural Quad Crown event will start and finish from the Eden Gardens Country Club and head out to the north west of town into the area where all the new trails will soon be built.
The organisers said it will show the "tremendous elevation that the area enjoys as well as the amazing landscape" and give a taste of that landscape "that will be flush with new trails for the follow up event in 2023".
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
