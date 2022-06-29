Eden skate park construction tender awarded

A new skate park for Eden is a step closer with councillors voting to accept a tender for its construction.
Precision Skate Parks was one of three Victoria-based specialist skate park construction companies that provided submissions for the construction tender released in early March 2022.
At their meeting on June 15, councillors unanimously to accept the tender from Precision, which is worth around $626,000.
Eden's Cr Joy Robin was very pleased with the outcome.
"It's a really happy day for me; a lot of people have put in a lot of time and effort and it's great to have something for our youth," Cr Robin said.
"This project is very important to me because of the youth, they've been through a really tough time and I think having something like this skate park, will help lift their enthusiasm."
Eden Skatepark Committee president, Zac Robin, said he was happy to hear the next stage in the localproject was underway.
"We're all super excited and there's a sense of relief that it's finally going to come to fruition after all these years," he said.
The integrated project will see the skate park linked with a play space, a memorial space and recreational areas including seating, shelter and barbecue all located adjacent to the Barclay Street sportsground.
Cr Robin said as an Eden local she was looking forward to seeing community members being able to make use of a space that is accessible to all.
"It is going to be a beautiful park for Eden where we can go down and have a barbeque while watching the children and adults have a skate," she said.
The Eden skate park plans have been an ongoing project in the community, that first started with council's endorsement of the Barclay Street Sportsground Master Plan, in August 2020.
To enable the upgrade of the Eden skate park, council applied for and was successful in obtaining funding from state and federal government.
Cr Robin said engagement with the local community throughout the project had been essential to ensure the right type of park was built for the existing skating community and future skateboard and scooter riders.
"There's been a lot of input by people that know what build the skate park needed to be, so that our youth and adult skaters would enjoy and make use of the park," she said.
With input from the local community including representatives from the Eden Skatepark Association (ESA), council then went to tender for the design of the skate park.
The design of the skate park was appointed to highly regarded designer Darren White from Baseplate, with the final design agreed upon by council in early 2022.
As the construction progresses, council said it would continue to keep stakeholder groups informed as well as the broader community, via the Council's website.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
