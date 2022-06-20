'Seamless transition': Eden fashion boutique Simply Irresistible in new hands after nearly 30 years

After nearly 30 years, one of Eden's longest-running businesses has changed hands.
Simply Irresistible Boutique, until now owned and operated by Toni Ward, is now in the enthusiastic hands of much-loved local, Samantha Godfrey.
"This is such a fantastic thing for the shop as well as for Eden," Toni said.
"Sammi has breathed new life into the business.
"She has a natural eye for fashion and display, which shows in her presentation of the store, and she's a born Eden girl who genuinely loves to talk with people and help customers with making the right purchase.
"This has all happened a little bit out of the blue, and has been a quick and seamless transition that feels right for both of us - like it's meant to be."
Her eyes shining with the excitement of her new venture, Samantha said she had lots of ideas for changes.
"Only small ones as I'd like to keep it the Simply Irresistible that we all know and love. Bringing Afterpay to Simplys is one addition underway. The others are under wraps, so people will have to pop in and see!"
When asked how she's going to celebrate, Samantha's smile widened as she said "Well, what better way to celebrate a change of management than having a big sale!"
Simply Irresistible Boutique is located at 8/199 Imlay St, Eden.
