Defence forces careers expo tours South Coast

Does a career in the Australian Defence Force appeal to you?
Information sessions are being held across the South Coast over the coming days for people to discover more about what jobs are available through the ADF as well as the application process.
Advertisement
All three branches of the ADF are involved in the information sessions - Army, Navy and Air Force.
Army Warrant Officer Class 2 Byron Bushell said with more than 300 occupations across the services, there was a role to suit nearly everyone.
"Your hobby can be your job," Warrant Officer Bushell told Australian Community Media.
"Everyone wants to drive a tank or fly a fighter jet. But filling out our online aptitude test will open up all the roles available to you, some you may not have realised were there.
"From those results a careers coach will then talk to you about all the different jobs in the defence forces and make sure there's one right for you."
Warrant Officer Bushell said some of the biggest questions from information sessions such as the ones being held on the coast this week are things like what what the application process entails, and what educational and fitness standards are required.
Representatives from the three services will be on hand to answer all those and any more you may have, prior to applying.
Warrant Officer Bushell was also keen to share the many benefits that come with joining the Defence Force, such as free medical cover, and subsidised housing and rent assistance.
"And you get to travel the world, deploy and serve Australia's interests overseas, and help those less fortunate than ourselves," he added.
The Defence Careers Information Sessions begin with a presence at the inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo in the Bega Civic Centre this Friday, an event targeted to Year 10 students eyeing off future opportunities.
While the day is primarily focused on high school students there are also after hours opportunities for the general public.
Sessions are being held in Eden, at the RSL Memorial Hall, on Monday, June 20; at the Bega Civic Centre, June 21; the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on June 22; and Ulladulla Civic Centre on June 23.
All sessions run from 6-7.30pm with registration to attend available via defencejobs.gov.au/events/
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.