Ben Boyd National Park upgrades commence, Bittangabee Bay and Mowarry Point access closures

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) says works will start this month to upgrade the Bittangabee Bay visitor precinct and visitor access to Mowarry Point in Ben Boyd National Park on the NSW Far South Coast.
Kane Weeks from NPWS said these planned works, separate to the Light-to-Light Walk Project, included upgrades to the day-use area and a new "culture camp".
Advertisement
"The new, dedicated culture camp is for the local Aboriginal community to use when they get together on Country and carry out customary activities," Mr Weeks said.
"Separate to the public camping area, the culture camp will include five new camp sites, a communal fire pit, shelter, BBQ and toilet facilities for the community to use year-round.
"Another element of the work is the construction of a dedicated public camping area for walkers, including new platforms to pitch your tent and a toilet.
"Day trippers and campers at Bittangabee Bay will also enjoy brand new picnic tables, shelters, BBQs and amenities as the areas out of date facilities are replaced.
"The upgrades will also boost long term protection of the area's environmental values through erosion and sedimentation control works, and landscaping around the road, carpark and camping areas," Mr Weeks said.
NPWS said the project was part of the "biggest infrastructure investment in NSW national parks history, delivering $450million of priority works that benefit the community and boost nature-based tourism across the state".
Further north at Mowarry Point, the Mowarry Point Trail will be upgraded to ensure continued compliance with NSW's Fire Trail Standards.
This work was being undertaken to meet state-wide fire trail requirements, to improve firefighter access and safety when containing bushfires.
Trail widening and surface levelling will improve traffic flow and make it much easier for visitors to access Leather Jacket Bay and Mowarry Point car park.
Upgrades at Bittangabee Bay are due to start on June 14 and will take around three months, weather permitting. During this time the precinct will be temporarily closed.
Works at Mowarry Point Trail will start late-June and the area will remain closed while the integrity of the road is improved, minimising the need to close the track in the future.
NPWS advised visitors must check alerts for up-to-date information on park closures and conditions before they visit.
The existing Light to Light Walk remains open, including the sections of track that go through Bittangabee Bay and Mowarry Point.
NPWS will update the community on the progress of the Light to Light Walk Project, including the anticipated start date for works, pending project approval.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.