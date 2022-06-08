Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Ben Boyd National Park upgrades commence, Bittangabee Bay and Mowarry Point access closures

Updated June 8 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) says works will start this month to upgrade the Bittangabee Bay visitor precinct and visitor access to Mowarry Point in Ben Boyd National Park on the NSW Far South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.