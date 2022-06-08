Gratitude given for community assistance on annual Thank a First Responder Day

Thank a First Responder Day is being celebrated today, Wednesday, June 8, a day to show gratitude to those who keep us safe.
Ordinary people with families, commitments, and homes to go to, more than 300,000 first responders across Australia dedicate their time to protecting the community.
Although the annual day is an opportunity for the community to acknowledge first responders, Fire and Rescue NSW Eden station Commander Zlatko Nemec made a point of thanking the general public for their efforts.
Commander Nemec said throughout the 38 years he had been a firefighter, there had always been members of the public giving first responder assistance to people on the scene of emergencies.
"The public are virtually the first to render assist to people and provide info to triple zero to get the correct services in the area," Commander Nemec said.
"We want to thank all those people who stop before emergency services are able to arrive."
Commander Nemec said while it was nice to receive thanks for their services, it usually wasn't the case, simply because those in need of emergency assistance were focused on trying to survive the situation they were in.
"The majority of time we are there when people are in a vulnerable state and don't get to see them after the incident," he said.
"During the bushfire period, the Country Women's Association ladies provided food for the first responders, a lot of people jump in to support us and without that assistance it would be harder for us to do what we do."
