Vicki Sims cleans up at Eden Golf Course

The star of the Saturday round at Eden was Vicki Sims.
Vicki shot a wet course record with a 75 off the stick and a net 63 to win the women's monthly medal. She also won all of the NTPs for the day. Last week Vicki won a competition at Narooma so she is in great form.
Advertisement
On Tuesday Sue Kelly had 38 points to win that competition. Wendy Farrell hit the only NTP on offer.
The June Monthly Medal was won by Mark Boller with a net 69. Mark was feeling a little off-colour because of a flu vaccine and reckons he could have had a better score if he was feeling 100 per cent.
Max Saunders was the winner of the golden shot on the third hole. Stuart Cassie continued with some good golf with a net 70 taking second in A grade.
A new member in Theo DeSaxe took out B grade with a net 69. It's good to see him improving his golf. Max Saunders was second in B grade. Peter Gordon had the best off the stick round with 73.
Two visitors featured on the winners list on Tuesday - Paul Holdsworth with a great score of 40 points and Brad Ross second with 37. Ever reliable Frank Whitelaw had the golden shot.
Next week's Saturday competition will be a stableford for both men and women.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.