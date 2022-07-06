THIS IS EDEN... with author John Hughes

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
My wife and I moved to Eden from Sydney at the beginning of 2021. My only regret is that we didn't make the move years ago! Isn't it wonderful to be able to say, 'I retired to Eden'?
What do you like most about your job?
I'm a writer. Anything (and that means anything!) I do can be called work!
What do you like least about your job?
See above. (How does one ever get to one's desk?)
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
Banksia Restaurant, Wild Ryes, Toast and Longstocking Brewery - all in Pambula. I do like food (and beer!). So many great places on the Sapphire Coast.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
Aslings Beach. I swim 365 days a year, and I have never swum at a more beautiful beach. The view south to the rock face above the ocean pool is unforgettable. And the electric shock of the 7am plunge in mid-July releases so many endorphins I can only say the rest of my day is downhill from there!
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Serene, Wild (the bush and ocean, I mean), and A-long-way-from-Sydney (does that count as one word?).
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
I think I need to spend a lot more time here before I would presume to offer such advice. I don't know how it appears to young people, but for an oldie like myself, I can't, at this stage, think of anywhere I'd rather be.
