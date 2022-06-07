Eden Marine High students build confidence and connections through music camp participation

An opportunity to mentor younger kids at the recent Sapphire Coast Learning Community (SCLC) Music Camp was fully embraced by three Year 10 students from Eden Marine High School (EMHS).
Students with a talent and interest in music and performance in Years 5 to 10 from public schools across the Sapphire Coast were given the opportunity to learn, rehearse and perform repertoire facilitated by professional musicians and coordinators.
Aimed at delivering support, tuition and networking opportunities in the company of other talented peers, the music camp offered many workshops including guitar, vocal, wind, brass, percussion, marimba, keyboard, music composition, performance arts, stage band and rock band.
Three days of the camp were held at Kianniny Bush Cabins in Tathra from Monday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 1, with a fourth day at Bega Commemorative Civic Centre on Thursday June 2, culminating in a concert.
For first-timers participation and performance could seem a little daunting, but the mentorship provided by older students gave extra guidance and encouragement.
Mauve Donaldson, Elouise Hicks and Ruby Ewin spoke enthusiastically with the Magnet about their involvement at the music camp and as mentors for younger students, saying it had been a really fun experience, with lots of new friendships made.
The three teenagers said learning songs, building confidence for stage performance and interacting with students from other schools were all key benefits of attending the camp and they felt happy to be able to take on supportive roles.
Although some of the assistance was musically focused, the mentors also kept an eye on all aspects of the experience for younger students, ensuring they felt comfortable and had everything they needed while away from home.
EMHS music teacher Sam Martin said over 100 kids from public schools all over the Bega Valley had attended the camp, including 12 EMHS students from Years 7-9 and the three Year 10 mentors, who all undertook a very intensive schedule.
"It was awesome, the program was hectic, with dancing starting at 7.30am and a schedule which didn't finish until 10pm each day," Sam said.
While performing in front of a big crowd could be pretty daunting, the EMHS mentors said the program helped participants to build their confidence both musically and socially and a great sense of pride was felt by students by the end of the four days.
Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.
