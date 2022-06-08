Magnet
THIS IS EDEN... with Leah Szanto, Magnet journalist

Updated June 8 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:30am
Eden Magnet journalist Leah Szanto sadly finishes up with us next week after more than two years reporting on all the comings and goings of Eden and the Far South Coast.

