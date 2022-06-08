THIS IS EDEN... with Leah Szanto, Magnet journalist

Eden Magnet journalist Leah Szanto sadly finishes up with us next week after more than two years reporting on all the comings and goings of Eden and the Far South Coast.
Editor Ben Smyth said Leah's expertise, professionalism and passion for her community will be sorely missed at the Magnet.
"I'm sure I speak on behalf of the entire community when I wish Leah all the best for the future in her new roles in the arts and communications sectors."
Leah's new roles will see her stay local so we thought it appropriate to turn the "This is Eden" spotlight around and see what she loves most about this place.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have worked as a journalist for the Magnet since early 2020 and have lived on the Far South Coast for 13 years.
What do you like most about your job?
Coming into the role as the entire region was reeling from the immense impact of the Black Summer bushfires and as the COVID pandemic hit, it has been a great privilege to be able to connect with people and help share the stories that mattered to the community. I have learnt so much. Whether reporting on community projects, rich cultural and historical stories, education, environment, health, the arts, or ongoing issues affecting residents it's been vitally important to me to represent the community.
What do you like least about your job?
Not having the superpowers to be everywhere at once!
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I love Aslings Beach and bushwalking in our national parks. Almost every vista in the entire Bega Valley is worthy of being painted. We are truly lucky to live on the traditional lands of the Yuin Nation in this incredibly beautiful part of the country.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I would pop a bottle of champagne, pay off my mortgage, and think carefully about how the rest of the winnings could best be put towards a meaningful cause for others.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My wonderfully supportive family and friends.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
So much has happened in the two years I have gotten to know the community better and I have been so impressed by the resilience and innovation demonstrated in how people have banded together during bushfire recovery and other ongoing challenges. I believe the hard work and positivity so many local groups and individuals are pouring into community-led projects will continue to put Eden in good stead as the town and new industries continue to develop.
