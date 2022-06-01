NRL great Clinton Toopi inspires Eden kids during school visit

"Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right" This quote by Henry Ford was delivered to the students of Years 3 to 6 at Eden Public School last Thursday, when Clinton Toopi, the former NRL great, visited the school.
Toopi was accompanied by Damian Kennedy, the rugby league game development officer in southern NSW.
Toopi's rugby league career included 129 games with New Zealand Warriors (1999-2000), 46 games in England with the Leeds Rhinos (2007-08) and then 27 games with Gold Coast Titans (2010) before his current role with the NRL as a community programs deliverer.
Students and teachers were treated to some video highlights of Toopi's playing career during his inspirational talk on the importance of respect, resilience and gratitude.
He spoke about his career highlights including the Kiwis win against Australia in 2003. He stated that at the time, "it was an unspoken culture that Australia was the best and we can't beat them".
He also expressed how the lows can affect your mental state, the way you play and your general outlook on life. He emphasised how much attitude determines your success or failure.
Students participated in several spirited ball games, which underlined the importance of team participation and support.
Toopi's lively and animated personality endeared him to everyone in attendance. He was certainly entertaining and delivered important life lessons with the emphasis on respect, resilience and gratitude.
At the end of the program, school leaders thanked Toopi and in return he gave them a Maori style handshake.
