Magnet

NRL great Clinton Toopi inspires Eden kids during school visit

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right" This quote by Henry Ford was delivered to the students of Years 3 to 6 at Eden Public School last Thursday, when Clinton Toopi, the former NRL great, visited the school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.