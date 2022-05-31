Mt Darragh Rd vegetation clean up continues

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works continue on Mount Darragh Road to clean up fire affected vegetation between Wyndham and the western border of the shire. Local contractors are carrying out these works with the new expected completion date, June 24, due to wet weather damaging more trees earlier in the year. Traffic control remains in place for the duration of the works and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.